Lawsuit filed over access to River City in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s efforts to restrict access by visitors to River City along the Chehalis River have drawn a federal lawsuit.

The site of the riverfront camp used to be private property, but the city bought the land in August with plans to clear it out, saying it wasn’t fit for human habitation.

In a release from Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson, he stated that “the location is not safe due to its location in the Chehalis River flood plain and proximity to a very active railyard.”

He cited an incident within the past year where an individual was seriously injured, losing both legs.

Larson also said in the release that the Aberdeen Police and Fire departments regularly respond to calls to the property to assist and maintain public health and safety of the property’s residents and other residents in the surrounding area.

Aberdeen said it would allow residents to remain through the winter if they registered, and more than 100 did.

The property was also gated and anyone entering without permission is subject to arrest.

According to the AP, Rev. Sarah Monroe, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Monday.

She said she was denied permission to enter, in violation of her religious liberties.

Also suing are Tim Quigg and April Obi Boling who say the city rules violate their free speech and other rights to force them to register to visit friends or relatives at the encampment.

Larson’s release said “The City intends to aggressively defend against this litigation as it represents a serious threat to public health, safety and welfare.”