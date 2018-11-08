Last two parks free days coming in November

Recreation and outdoor enthusiasts have two more opportunities to visit Washington’s state parks for free in 2018.

Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access on Sunday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Friday, Nov. 23 for a fall free day.

Since the free days were first designated in 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Veterans Day as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces.

Last year, the agency also set aside the day after Thanksgiving as a fall free day, to encourage people to get outside to visit a state park in autumn.

State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit.

The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.

The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities.