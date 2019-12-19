Last meeting as Cosmopolis Mayor for Frank Chestnut
Cosmopolis, WA – There is now officially a new Mayor in Cosmopolis.
After nearly 20 years of service to the City of Cosmopolis, Mayor Frank Chestnut stepped down at last night’s Council Meeting.
Chestnut spoke during the meeting and thanked all the city staff and people he worked with during his tenure and was emotional with his final comments thanking his wife for her support.
After Chestnut stepped down and new Mayor Kyle Pauley was sworn in, Pauley presented Chestnut with a plaque in honor of his efforts to serve the city.
Chestnut spent nine years on the City’s Planning Commission, five on the City Council, and five as Mayor.