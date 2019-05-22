Large culvert project near Grays Harbor/Jefferson County line

Queets, WA – A project this summer will replace three outdated culverts with bridges on Highway 101.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that travelers between Aberdeen and Forks will notice several changes to the highway configuration beginning this summer.

The nearly $24.2 million project was recently awarded to Quiggs Bros., Inc. and replaces fish barriers at Steamboat, Harlow and Fisher creeks with concrete girder bridges ranging in length from 70 feet to 208 feet.

These creeks are just north of the Grays Harbor County line.

“Once complete, this project will open up nearly nine miles of potential fish habitat neighboring the Pacific Ocean,” said WSDOT Project Engineer John Romero.

During construction, travelers will use a one-lane detour at each site with temporary signals and encouraged to plan for delays through the work zones, reduced speed limits and occasional roadway closures. Any closures would be announced in advance.

All work is expected to begin in July and be complete by fall 2020.

This project is part of continued efforts to improve fish migration and reconnect streams across the state.

Related Links