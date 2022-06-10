      Weather Alert

Lane closure coming to Blue Slough Road

Jun 10, 2022 @ 6:48am

Grays Harbor, WA – Work on the Blue Slough Road will bring some delays for drivers.

Drivers should be prepared to stop if they use the cutoff between US 101 and SR 107.

Grays Harbor County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka told KXRO that a lane closure is coming that will bring the delays into June.

According to Zabiaka, starting on Monday, June 13 the road will be reduced to one lane near milepost 2.

The lane closure will be in place Monday-Friday from 6a-6p for approximately one month.

The closure is due to work being done by Weyerhaeuser to do construction on their haul road off of Blue Slough.

Traffic control will be in place.

