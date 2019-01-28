Lane closed on Chehalis River Bridge Tuesday

One lane of the Chehalis River Bridge will close on Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers that from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, January 29 they will be closing a single southbound lane on the US 101 Chehalis River Bridge.

Maintenance crews will be using the closure to replace several outdated or damaged bolts on the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to the single southbound lane, although both northbound lanes will not be impacted and will remain open.

Drivers can expect delays through the day.