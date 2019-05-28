Lake Sylvia project will bring daytime construction noise for months

Montesano, WA – Visitors to Lake Sylvia State Park over the summer may be met with some extra noise.

The Washington State Parks Department is advising anyone visiting the Montesano park that construction noises should be expected.

The park apologized for the noises coming from the current construction of the Legacy Pavilion.

Construction was scheduled to begin on Memorial Day and last for several months.

Construction is set to begin daily at 6 am through the week.

The current picnic shelter next to the park office at Lake Sylvia is closed until October 2019 for the construction being done in cooperation with Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia (FOSLS).

FOSLS says that in 2008, state parks and local citizens developed a plan to “make the park relevant into the next century”.

They have worked with architect Will Foster who donated his time over the last five years to design a pavilion that they say will “reflect the natural setting of the lake and forest” with large log uprights, wooden beams, native wood paneled walls, reflective lighting from the peaks and a surrounding landscaped area.

FOSLS said on their website that they secured over $200,000 in grant funding toward their eventual goal of $250,000 to build the 3,000-square-foot pavilion.

The kitchen shelter in the day-use area was scheduled to remain available for reservations during the closure.