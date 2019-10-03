Lady Washington returning, just in time for Halloween themed events
Aberdeen, WA – The Lady Washington is returning home to a Haunted Seaport.
The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport tells KXRO that the Lady Washington will return to Aberdeen, and will be remaining in town through Halloween.
In a release, the Seaport says that while the ship is docked at Seaport Landing (500 North Custer Street), it will be offering Vessel Tours by donation and public sails for ticketed guests.
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, the educational non-profit behind this tall ship, is celebrating the vessel’s recent 30th birthday.
“Lady Washington is a wooden-hulled Lady Washington was built in 1989 in Historical Seaport’s home port of Aberdeen, WA to commemorate the centennial of Washington’s statehood. She is a replica of the 18th century vessel of the same name which was the first American ship to make landfall on the West Coast. Movie fans will recognize Lady Washington from her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek: Generations, and ABC’s Once Upon a Time, among other roles.”
See schedule below for a haunted Seaport and vessel tours, the tall ship is open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sails and occasional special events. Vessel Tours by a $5 suggested donation. Lady Washington can also be Chartered for private events including weddings, parties, and films.
For tickets and more information about Grays Harbor Historical Seaport and its tall ships –including crewing and Membership opportunities– guests should visit website at historicalseaport.org or call (800) 200-5239.
Haunted Seaport Aberdeen Schedule
October 18 (Friday)
All ages Dance-DJ Nathan Kennedy
6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Games, Pizza and Refreshments
$5 admission-Prizes for best costume in various age groups
October 19 (Saturday)
Adventure Sail: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ($49-$59)
Haunted Tours: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Olson Band 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Beer and Wine Garden
Family Games and Activities
$10 admission
October 20 (Sunday)
Adventure Sail: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ($49-$59)
Haunted Tours 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Family Activities-movie or story time, crafts, photos
Pumpkin carving contest, bring our own or purchase for $7.50
$3 admission
October 21-22 (Monday-Tuesday)
CLOSED
October 24 (Thursday)
Haunted Tours: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM $2.00 Admission
Family events and crafts, light refreshments
October 25 (Friday)
Haunted Tour and Teen Dance: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Prizes for best costume
Nathan Kennedy DJ Em Bass
$3.00 Admission
October 26 (Saturday)
Haunted Tours: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM $5 admission
Adventure Sail: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ($49-$59)
October 27 (Sunday)
Family Day: Free admission 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Adventure Sail: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ($49-$59)
October 31 (Thursday)
Haunted Trick or Treat 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Come visit us in the Event Center and trick or treat
Tickets available for purchase here:
https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/aberdeen-washington/