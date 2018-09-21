Lady and the Chieftain return to Westport this week

The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will both be in Grays Harbor starting tomorrow as they return to Westport Marina.

The tall ships spend the majority of the year visiting approximately 40 different ports on educational trips, returning home to Grays Harbor at various times for stays and maintenance work.

From Sep 22nd – 29th, the Lady and the Chieftain will be docked at floats #6 and #10 in Westport, and will be open to local schools or other visitors.

On weekdays schools can reserve trips aboard the tall ships. On weekends the tall ship is open to the general public for Adventure Sails and Battle Sails.

For those that do not want to venture out onto the water or are “seasickness-prone but curious”, dockside tours are available daily for a $5 suggested donation.

While in the area, the Hawaiian Chieftain is also available for chartered private events.

Call 1-800-200-5239 for tickets and information or click here;

A ticket is not required for vessel walk-on tours.

September 21 (Friday)

Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain Arrive

September 22 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 – 1:00 ($5 donation) [Hawaiian Chieftain]

Battle Sail: 2:00 – 5:00 ($49-$79)

September 23 (Sunday)

Vessel Tours: 10:00 – 1:00 ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2:00 – 5:00 ($42-$79)

September 24 (Monday)

CLOSED

September 25 (Tuesday)

Vessel Tours: 4:00 – 5:00 ($5 donation)

Hawaiian Chieftain Departs: Aberdeen to Ilwaco

September 26 (Wednesday)

Adventure Sail: 4:00 – 6:00 ($42-$49) [Lady Washington]

September 27 (Thursday)

Vessel Tours: 4:00 – 5:00 ($5 donation)

September 28 (Friday)

Vessel Tours: 4:00 – 5:00 ($5 donation)

Evening Sail: 6:00 – 8:00 ($42-$49) [Lady Washington]

September 29 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 12:00 – 2:00 ($5 donation)

Adventure Sail: 3:00 – 5:00 ($42-$49) [Lady Washington]

September 30 (Sunday)

Lady Washington Departs: Westport to Coos Bay