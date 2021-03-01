KXRO Mariners Spring Training Radio Schedule
With the Seattle Mariners in full swing of their Spring Training, your “Home of the Mariners in Grays Harbor” is KXRO.
During Spring Training, we will be featuring weekend games to prepare fans for the start of regular season.
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PRE-GAME
|FIRST PITCH
|SUN
|Feb. 28
|San Diego Padres
|12:00p
|12:10p
|SAT
|Mar. 6
|Oakland Athletics
|12:00p
|12:10p
|SUN
|Mar. 7
|Los Angeles Angels
|12:00p
|12:10p
|FRI
|Mar. 12
|Cincinnati Reds
|5:30p
|5:40p
|SAT
|Mar. 13
|Colorado Rockies
|12:00p
|12:10p
|*** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS MARCH 14TH ***
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PRE-GAME
|FIRST PITCH
|SUN
|Mar. 14
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1:00p
|1:10p
|SAT
|Mar. 20
|Texas Rangers
|5:55p
|6:05p
|SUN
|Mar. 21
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1:00p
|1:10p
|SAT
|Mar. 27
|San Francisco Giants
|6:30p
|6:40p
|MON
|Mar. 29
|Cincinnati Reds
|11:55a
|12:05p