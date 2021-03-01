      Weather Alert

KXRO Mariners Spring Training Radio Schedule

Mar 1, 2021 @ 1:26pm

With the Seattle Mariners in full swing of their Spring Training, your “Home of the Mariners in Grays Harbor” is KXRO.

During Spring Training, we will be featuring weekend games to prepare fans for the start of regular season.

DAY DATE OPPONENT PRE-GAME FIRST PITCH
SUN Feb. 28 San Diego Padres 12:00p 12:10p
SAT Mar. 6 Oakland Athletics 12:00p 12:10p
SUN Mar. 7 Los Angeles Angels 12:00p 12:10p
FRI Mar. 12 Cincinnati Reds 5:30p 5:40p
SAT Mar. 13 Colorado Rockies 12:00p 12:10p
*** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS MARCH 14TH ***
DAY DATE OPPONENT PRE-GAME FIRST PITCH
SUN Mar. 14 Milwaukee Brewers 1:00p 1:10p
SAT Mar. 20 Texas Rangers 5:55p 6:05p
SUN Mar. 21 Milwaukee Brewers 1:00p 1:10p
SAT Mar. 27 San Francisco Giants 6:30p 6:40p
MON Mar. 29 Cincinnati Reds 11:55a 12:05p

 

 

Also On KXRO
Drug Task Force arrests 2 following warrant; runaway located during investigation
Items from July 2020 Central park burglary recovered; multiple arrests
CCAP receiving over $200,000 to install solar energy at Aberdeen facility
Recreational crabbing closes again in Grays Harbor, except for the Westport Boat Basin
Waterline flushing planned for North Beach area