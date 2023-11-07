Kreshmore Group Advises the Rhino Tool Company on its Sale to Palindrome, LLP.

LEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MA–Kreshmore Group (KG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive sell-side advisor to the Rhino Tool Company (Rhino) in its acquisition by Palindrome, LLP (Palindrome). The transaction was led by Kreshmore’s Anthony Lazzara.





About the Rhino Tool Company: Rhino is an industry leading Made-in-America manufacturer of pneumatic, hydraulic, and gas-powered tools for applications in the fencing, agricultural, construction, rental, electrical, forestry, public works, landscape, solar, and dock building industries. Over the past 47 years the company’s product line has evolved to its current line of innovative, high performance, durable tools including: hand-held gas, pneumatic and hydraulic post drivers and pullers, hydraulic power packs, and skid-steer mounted pile drivers. Rhino, located in Kewanee, Illinois, was founded by Robert Martin in 1975. His vision to manufacture and distribute professional grade tools, backed by superlative service, is still the foundation of today’s Rhino Tool Company.

About Palindrome, LLP: Palindrome, headquartered in Spokane, Washington, is a private holding company that acquires companies, agnostic of industry, having decades of demonstrated success and are coupled with extremely talented operating teams. The companies they acquire have strong legacies that are intricately woven into the communities in which they operate. Palindrome is committed to the success of each portfolio investment by preserving the history of their founders, the continuous strengthening of existing company culture, and the ability to provide value through their sustainable investment strategy. Founded in 2018, Palindrome primarily operates in the Inland Northwest and is expanding to regional markets throughout the United States.

“James Martin became president of Rhino in 2001 and has led the company to their exceptional worldwide success through October of 2023,” said Anthony Lazzara, Senior Managing Director of Kreshmore Group. “Kreshmore Group and I were honored in representing James and his company on the mandate and we wish the entire Rhino team the best. We look forward to Rhino’s continued success under Palindrome’s leadership.”

“We are truly pleased to deliver another successful sell-side investment banking transaction within the lower-middle market manufacturing space,” said Joseph B. Wabick, Managing Partner of Kreshmore Group. “We are excited to continue this trend as we head into 2024.”

The acquisition closed on October 12, 2023. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kreshmore Group®

Kreshmore Group (KG) started operations in 2009 through its predecessors and has grown to become Chicago’s preeminent restructuring and M&A advisory company. The firm serves myriad niche industries while focusing on lower-middle & mid-market companies within the continental United States. KG assists clients in restructures/turnarounds, workouts, recapitalizations, M&A, real estate capital markets and real estate asset management, sell prep, senior and subordinated debt structuring, diligence services, c-suite advisory, outsourced analytics and modeling, business valuations, and solving complex financial problems with unique solutions. Headquartered in Lemont, Illinois, KG is known within the Chicagoland area as a tenacious and hyper-focused strategic consulting firm. Kreshmore Group consists of a creative, cohesive, and diverse team with over 175 years of combined relevant experience. To learn more about KG please visit www.Kreshmore.com or our LinkedIn page, today.

