Kitchen fire causes $35,000 in damage

A kitchen fire damages an Aberdeen home.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, they were assisted by the Hoquiam Fire Department this week after a resident found a fire in his kitchen.

Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue to find smoke coming from the front door of the home as well as flames from a window.

As crews got inside they found the fire in the kitchen and quickly contained it, but not before it caused an estimated $35,000 damage.

The homeowner told the fire department that he had left the home, and when he came back he found the fire. He said that he tried to use a fire extinguisher, but it was not enough to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Thursday.