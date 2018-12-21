Kitchen fire causes $35,000 in damage
By KXRO News
Dec 21, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

A kitchen fire damages an Aberdeen home.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, they were assisted by the Hoquiam Fire Department this week after a resident found a fire in his kitchen.

Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue to find smoke coming from the front door of the home as well as flames from a window.

As crews got inside they found the fire in the kitchen and quickly contained it, but not before it caused an estimated $35,000 damage.

The homeowner told the fire department that he had left the home, and when he came back he found the fire. He said that he tried to use a fire extinguisher, but it was not enough to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Thursday.

