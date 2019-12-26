King Tides viewing party in Westport
Residents have an opportunity to learn more about King Tides at an upcoming event.
The King Tides program is a partnership between Washington Sea Grant and Washington Department of Ecology, and two events have been scheduled in January.
The first event will be a viewing party from the Westport Viewing Tower on Saturday, January 11.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association describes King Tides as “exceptionally high tides” that typically occur during a new or full moon and when the Moon is at its perigee, or during specific seasons around the country.
A full moon will occur on Friday, January 11.
The event is being described as an opportunity to help scientists, managers and planners visualize the changes coming to coastal Washington by taking photos on your smart phone and uploading them to the MyCoast app.
During the event, experts will answer questions about king tides, sea level rise, and how community members can participate in raising awareness and building resilience.
Hot coffee and snacks will be provided.
Event Information:
King tides viewing party in Westport
When: Saturday, January 11 at 12:00 p.m.
Where: Westport Viewing Tower, by the Westport Marina at the intersection of Westhaven Drive and Cove Avenue
King tides viewing party in Bellingham
When: Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Boulevard Park — north end of the park near the stage
If you can’t make one of the events, you can still experience king tides by finding the dates and times of predicted tides are on the Washington Sea Grant king tides calendar.
Download the MyCoast app to help document king tides from anywhere in the state.
To find out how much sea levels could rise in a specific community, visit the Washington Coastal Resilience website — and check the report’s current sea level rise projections.