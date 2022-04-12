      Weather Alert

Kilmer to hold a telephone town hall

Apr 12, 2022 @ 9:49am

U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer will hold a telephone town hall this month.

Rep. Kilmer will speak with constituents at the town hall on Wednesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m.

“It’s important for me to hear from as many constituents as possible across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall to learn more about my ongoing work to create jobs and cut costs for working families, new federal investments I’ve secured to help communities across our region, and to get your questions answered.”

WHO:          Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT:       Telephone Town Hall

WHEN:       Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:00pm PT

WHERE:     Residents of the 6th District can sign-up for the telephone town hall or listen to the event live online at kilmer.house.gov/LIVE.

Residents who sign-up through kilmer.house.gov/LIVE will automatically receive a call on April 20 at approximately 6:00pm PT.

Also On KXRO
Aberdeen arson fire leads to arrest
Grays Harbor designated as a “Sasquatch protection and refuge area”
Corps of Engineers to begin Grays Harbor maintenance dredging starting this month
Razor clam limit increases to 20 on next digs; starting April 16
Clam diggers caught with nearly 2.5 times their limit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On