Kalaloch clam openings canceled

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells KXRO that due to the federal shutdown, they have rescinded three razor clam digs at Kalaloch beach that were set to occur Jan. 19-21.

“We are closing Kalaloch beach to razor clam digging in response to a request by Olympic National Park,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager “Olympic National Park staff are not available to help ensure a safe and orderly opening in the area.”

According to the release, the WDFW and the Park will consider alternate days to make up for this loss of harvest opportunity following the current federal shutdown.

Digs at three other beaches, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis, will proceed as planned.

State shellfish managers with WDFW approved those digs on evening low tides last week after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The following beaches, dates, and evening low tides remain open to razor clamming:

Jan. 17, Thursday; 3:39 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Twin Harbors

Jan. 18, Friday; 4:30 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors

Jan. 19, Saturday; 5:18 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 20, Sunday; 6:05 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 21, Monday; 6:51 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Ayres said the department has also tentatively scheduled a dig in early February, pending the results of another round of marine toxin tests.

If those tests are favorable, that dig will run Feb. 1-3.

More information on planned digs can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.