K9 Ronin gets bullet and stab protective vest
The Aberdeen Police Department’s K9 Ronin has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
According to APD, the vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Beth Frank of Alaska K9 Center and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity from East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide these bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.
The non-profit was established in 2009, and since their inception they say that they have provided over 3,400 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.
A number of local K(s have received these vests over the years.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00.
Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.