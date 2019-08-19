July Health Inspections show a number of citations; hardest hit location over 2 months now closed
A number of local restaurants and businesses were cited in July during health inspections.
In the latest monthly report from the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division, the majority of local businesses inspected during the month featured no citations, although 9 local businesses saw Red or Blue Points marked against them.
The department notes;
“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:
- controlling temperature, such as cooking meats to the right temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough
- cooling food properly, washing hands, and using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food
- storing food
- serving practices
“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.
Each violation has a numerical value based on its risk of foodborne illness. Therefore, there are more points given for red critical violations than for blue violations. Whenever possible, violations found during the inspection are corrected immediately. Red critical items found during the inspection must be corrected immediately. Examples would be re-heating a food to 165° F, putting it into the refrigerator or discarding the food.
The 101 Bar & Grill saw a reinspection on July 10 that brought 50 Red and 25 Bue points against the location during a reinspection.
In June, the 101 saw the highest number of local violations with 60 Red Points and 28 Blue Points against them, with a report stating that rodent feces was present “throughout kitchen including significant feces under the stove and underneath the bar” with “Significant debris and garbage noted throughout kitchen”
In the July reports, rodent activity remained present throughout the kitchen and bar, and the report states that pest control was not contacted following prior citations. They say that efforts had been made to remove droppings, but they were still evident in multiple areas.
On July 30, the 101 posted on their Facebook page that they are now “closed for business”.
Just down the road from the 101, the Hoquiam Shell station was also cited. They showed 30 Red and 5 Blue Points against them for a number of reasons, including one citation corrected during the inspection.
Dashmesh Petroleum, the Mobil Station on Wishkah in East Aberdeen, were given 30 Red and 5 Blue Points in a routine inspection. This included violations for expiired food worker cards as well as bottled beverages being stored on the ground and motor oil stored with bags of chips.
In Aberdeen, a complaint regarding the Simpson Avenue 7-Eleven brought an inspection that saw 10 Red and 3 Blue Points issued.
The Wal-Mart Deli/Bakery saw 25 Red Points given for a single infraction involving hot food in display cases at a temperature below the reccomended levels. This issue was noted as corrected during the inspection.
Following what was reported as illness complaint at the Ocean Shores IGA, an inspection of the business found no citations.
You can read the reasons behind all the violations for local businesses at the Health Division website.
https://healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/GraysHarbor/Web.nsf/home.xsp
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
End of Month Report
Inspections Conducted Between 7/1/2019 and 7/30/2019
|Business
|Area
|Reason for Inspection
|Red Points
|Blue Points
|Las Cabanas
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|10
|Lighthouse Drive-In
|Aberdeen
|Consultation
|0
|0
|Parkway Tavern
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|7-Eleven Simpson
|Aberdeen
|Complaint
|10
|3
|Dutch Bros Coffee
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|G.H. Country Club
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|2
|Nuestra Tienda
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Catholic Community Services
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|J’s Farm Stand
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Dashmesh Petrolium 13 Inc
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|30
|5
|Mazatlan Restaurant
|Aberdeen
|Reinspection
|0
|3
|Westside Pizza
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|7-Eleven Central Park
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Wal-Mart Deli/Bakery
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|25
|0
|Shell-401
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|30
|5
|101 Bar & Grill
|Hoquiam
|Reinspection
|50
|25
|Taqueria Franco
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|Simpson Mart
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|The Brunch 101 of Hoquiam
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|Lincoln Street Grocery
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|15
|10
|Brady Food Mart
|Montesano
|Routine
|5
|10
|Ocean Shores IGA
|Ocean Shores
|Illness Complaint
|0
|0