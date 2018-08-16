July health inspections released

Multiple Grays Harbor businesses were cited in recent health inspections.

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released their list of July inspections and eight businesses received at least ten of the more serious red point violations.

In Hoquiam, the recently closed Brunch 101 was cited with 30 red points and Simpson Ave Grill had 25.

In Aberdeen, the Walmart deli and bakery was hit with 25 red points, the Olympic Chevron had 10 red and 5 blue, and the Mazatlan on Wishkah Street received 10 red and 2 blue points.

Spin and Go Espresso and Guesthouse Hotel in Montesano both were cited with 10 red points, as was the Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores.

“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

controlling temperature, such as cooking meats to the right temperature to kill food borne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

cooling food properly, washing hands, and using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food

storing food

serving practices

“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.

The complete list of the July inspections can be found below at the link below.

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/Public%20Services/Environmental%20Health/Images/July%202018%20Restaurant%20Inspections.pdf