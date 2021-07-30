Judge Copland retiring; applications open to replace the District Court Judge

Grays Harbor County District Court Judge Thomas Copland is stepping down, and applications are open to fill the seat.
In a notice to the Grays Harbor County website, it states that Judge Copland announced his retirement from the bench effective August 31, 2021.
The Board of Commissioners is seeking interested and qualified members of the Washington State Bar Association to fill Judge Copland’s position.
To be considered for this vacancy, applicants must submit completed applications which shall consist of the following:
The Questionnaire and Waiver can be downloaded from the County website at https://www.co.graysharbor.wa.us/newslist.php
Completed applications must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on August 9, 2021 and must be delivered in person, by mail, or electronically to:
Wendy Chatham, Clerk of the Board
Grays Harbor County Administration Building
100 West Broadway, Suite #1
Montesano, WA 98563
Email: [email protected]
As part of the evaluation process, the Board will hold interviews during open public meetings via Zoom.
Copland was elected in 2018 to a 4-year term. His seat will appear in the 2022 election.