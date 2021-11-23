      Weather Alert

Jon Martin appointed as Ocean Shores Mayor

Nov 23, 2021 @ 6:55am

Ocean Shores has a new Mayor.

On Monday night, at the start of their meeting, the Ocean Shores City Council appointed Jon Martin to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of Mayor Crystal Dingler.

Martin has served on the Ocean Shores City Council for 6 years, and served as Mayor Pro Tempore prior to his appointment.

The vote to appoint Martin as Mayor was unanimous.

Mayor Dingler passed earlier in November, leaving the seat vacant. City Administrator Scott Anderson had served a dual role in the interim.

