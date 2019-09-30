Joint Aberdeen/Hoquiam workshop to be held on Tuesday; public open house on Wednesday
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen and Hoquiam city councils will meet this week to discuss merging services between the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments, and the public is invited to an open house to learn more about a study surrounding the option.
Both cities will be holding a joint City Council Workshop on Tuesday to discuss the findings and recommendations of the Fire Department Cooperative Services Feasibility Study.
The workshop will be held at the Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners Meeting Room located at 111 S.Wooding St. Aberdeen on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 7 pm.
Following that meeting, the cities will be hosting an open house for the general public on Wednesday October 2nd at 7 PM, also at the Port of Grays Harbor Commission Room, to discuss the findings and recommendations in the study.
The study was completed by Emergency Services Consulting International who analyzed the operations of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments. The study contains recommendations on opportunities to share or consolidate services.
The ESCI consulting team will be on hand to present an executive summary of the final report to the city councils of Aberdeen and Hoquiam as well as provide an opportunity to answer questions at both meetings.
The study is available at www.aberdeenwa.gov and www.cityofhoquiam.com
[Download Study Here]