Job Search Requirement Now Optional to Increase Access to Unemployment Benefits
Submitted by Washington Employment Security Department The job search requirement to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits was made optional on Tuesday, another in a series of measures by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Employment Security Department to increase access to unemployment benefits for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Inslee will sign a proclamation, […]
