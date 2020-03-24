      Weather Alert

Job Search Requirement Now Optional to Increase Access to Unemployment Benefits

Mar 24, 2020 @ 4:05pm

Submitted by Washington Employment Security Department The job search requirement to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits was made optional on Tuesday, another in a series of measures by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Employment Security Department to increase access to unemployment benefits for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Inslee will sign a proclamation, […]

The post Job Search Requirement Now Optional to Increase Access to Unemployment Benefits appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th