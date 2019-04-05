Job Opportunity: Advertising Account Executive
By KXRO News
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 11:28 AM

Be part of a winning team and work in the exciting and creative field of broadcast & digital. Alpha Media Grays Harbor has an immediate opening for advertising account executive, working with the radio stations KXRO, KDUX, KXXK, and KWOK.

If you have a passion for sales we want to hear from you.

Applicants should have a minimum of two years experience in sales with strong leadership and communication skills. A degree in communications or a related field is preferred.

The employment package includes a competitive compensation structure, health benefits, 401K retirement plan, paid vacations and bonus programs.

Responsibilities for this position may include:

  • Sell radio and digital advertising.
  • Understand digital marketing including mobile and programmatic digital advertising.

Requirements of this position include the following:

  • A minimum two years’ sales experience.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, rapidly changing culture and environment.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

  • Experience and knowledge of Microsoft Office and similar programs.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in a related field.

Alpha Media Grays Harbor is an equal opportunity employer.

 

If you feel you have additional questions, contact :

Donna Rosi
Alpha Media Grays Harbor
1308 Coolidge Road
Aberdeen, Washington 98520

or email information to donna@kdux.com

Apply for this Position Here

All Alpha Media Job Opportunities

