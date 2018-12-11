Jiu Jitsu Academy gets approval for Hoquiam location

The City of Hoquiam has found a business to lease their property across from City Hall.

After numerous offers to lease or purchase the property that were turned down, the Hoquiam City Council approved a tenant for the city-owned property.

On Monday, the City approved a 4-year lease agreement with Lindsey Arcangel Jiu Jitsu Academy to begin operating from within the building at 524 8th Street, next to Hoquiam Brewing Company.

Owner,and active-duty Coast Guard member, Lindsey Arcangel spoke to the council about what the business will offer.

According to Arcangel, the academy will also provide self-defense training and he spoke of his wife and two daughters and said that the need for the local classes was important to him.

The training academy will rent the building for $500 a month plus taxes, with an increase to $700 a month starting in 2021.

Previously, former councils had rejected multiple offers from businesses to lease the building in the past few years, saying that they would prefer to sell the building than have a temporary contract.