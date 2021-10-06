      Weather Alert

Jaime Herrera Beutler to Host Telephone Town Hall October 12

Oct 6, 2021 @ 6:27am

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Tuesday, October 12 at 5:30PM Pacific Standard Time.

Residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington.

Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind.

Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.

 

Event: Jaime Herrera Beutler live telephone town hall

 
Date & Time: Tuesday, October 12 @ 5:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Standard Time

 
How to participate: Residents can join the telephone town hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365 at any point during the event.
