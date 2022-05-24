Jaime Herrera Beutler to Host Telephone Town Hall June 1

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced that she will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Wednesday, June 1 at 5:30PM.
In her announcement, she invites all residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district to join her as she gives an update on her work in Congress.
Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions to the Representative or share what is on their mind.
Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.