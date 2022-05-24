      Weather Alert

Jaime Herrera Beutler to Host Telephone Town Hall June 1

May 24, 2022 @ 6:07am

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced that she will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Wednesday, June 1 at 5:30PM. 

In her announcement, she invites all residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district to join her as she gives an update on her work in Congress. 

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions to the Representative or share what is on their mind.

Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact. 

Event: Jaime Herrera Beutler live telephone town hall
Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1st @ 5:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Standard Time
How to participate: Residents can join the telephone town hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365 at any point during the event.
Also On KXRO
Aberdeen man arrested following Drug Task Force investigation
2022 Filing Week: Day 3
Officials are reminding boaters along the Washington coast to “Be Whale Wise”
State veterinarian advises poultry markets to temporarily close
Cosi Hill slope stabilization completed; lanes fully opened
Connect With Us Listen To Us On