Jail escapee turns herself in

A woman who escaped from Grays Harbor County Jail has turned herself in.

On Tuesday, 25 year old inmate Amy Johnson ran away from a Grays Harbor County jail work detail.

The Rochester woman was working at the Twin Harbors Recycling in Elma just after noon when she left on foot.

Law enforcement and a K-9 unit responded to the scene and attempted to locate Johnson and around 2:30pm Johnson was seen in Elma.

A warrant for escape was issued as the search continued.

Around 7:30pm last night, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office announced that Johnson turned herself in and is now facing escape charges.