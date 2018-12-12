Jail escapee turns herself in
By KXRO News
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 7:33 AM

A woman who escaped from Grays Harbor County Jail has turned herself in.

On Tuesday, 25 year old inmate Amy Johnson ran away from a Grays Harbor County jail work detail.

The Rochester woman was working at the Twin Harbors Recycling in Elma just after noon when she left on foot.  

Law enforcement and a K-9 unit responded to the scene and attempted to locate Johnson and around 2:30pm Johnson was seen in Elma.  

A warrant for escape was issued as the search continued.

Around 7:30pm last night, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office announced that Johnson turned herself in and is now facing escape charges.  

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CRU training in Cosmopolis: No need for alarm Quigg sworn in as Port Commissioner Lawsuit against Ocosta School District following sex abuse case Jiu Jitsu Academy gets approval for Hoquiam location Hoquiam council has another opening Walsh bills prefiled to bring more safety to schools
Comments