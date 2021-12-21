It’s beginning to look a lot like a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting a probability of lowland snow in Aberdeen on Christmas day.
Additional systems are expected to bring gusty winds, lowland rain, coastal flooding, and mountain snow to Western Washington today through Friday.
Minor coastal flooding will be possible along harbors, shorelines, and low-lying coastal roadways and parks Wednesday through Friday.
According to their forecast, snow is likely in the mountains and passes this week, with the highest snowfall occurring Wednesday night for anyone travelling for the holiday.
Cooler temperatures and lowland snow are possible through the weekend.
Over the weekend, NWS says that there is an 80% chance of at least 1” of snow within Aberdeen, with a 50% chance of 4”+, a 30% chance of 6”+ and even a 5% chance of 12”+ for Aberdeen.
Additional snowfall is possible through the weekend.