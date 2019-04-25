Items recovered before they were reported missing

In a release from Grays Harbor Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson, he tells KXRO that a report came in recently for a man that seemed suspicious, walking along SR 105 near Twin Harbors State Park carrying a newer chainsaw under his coat.

Johansson says that a deputy contacted the man and the chainsaw and a cordless auto-hammer were seized during an investigation.

When the deputy tried to find the owner of the items it was found they had not been reported stolen.

According to the release, approximately four hours later a citizen called to report a burglary and the missing items, thanking the two citizens who took the time to report suspicious behavior.

Johansson says “This is something we have been encouraging at our neighborhood block watch meetings. Call 911 to report suspicious activity or crimes You can also call the dispatch non-emergency line 360-533-8765. These types of calls are not annoying and can result in a crimes being solved. Great work citizens!!”

If residents are interested in starting or joining a neighborhood block watch group, contact Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson at the Sheriff’s Office 360-249-3711.