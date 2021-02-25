Items from July 2020 Central park burglary recovered; multiple arrests
Crystal dishware and other items stolen from a Central Park home in 2020 was discovered recently during a search warrant.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says that in July of 2020, they investigated a burglary that occurred at a home in the Central Park area of Aberdeen.
According to the homeowners, they had left the area for an extended period and when they returned found most of the contents of their home had been stolen. This included hundreds of pieces of rare crystal, clothing, household goods, furniture and home decorations.
In January of 2021, the victim told investigators that she saw some rare crystal for sale on the internet and suspected that it was part of the items stolen from her home.
Detectives contacted the suspect selling the crystal and eventually obtained a search warrant for his residents, recovering numerous items of stolen property.
As the investigation continued, the Sheriff’s Office says that detectives were granted two more search warrants for additional homes and a third search warrant for a storage unit where they were able to recover over 300 pieces of crystal and a significant amount of the items that were stolen.
During the investigation, detectives were able to solve an additional burglary committed by one of the suspects in Ocean City.
Two males from Aberdeen and a male from Grayland are being charged with the burglaries.
Detectives are still trying to locate additional stolen crystal and other household items.
If anyone has information in regards to this case please contact Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1751.