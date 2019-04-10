Input requested on Humptulips River fishing regulations

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife have scheduled a meeting this month are hosting a public meeting to discuss fishing regulations on the Humptulips River in southwest Washington.

According to a release, at the meeting staff will discuss reinstating the use of selective gear rules for all gamefish fisheries in sections of the Humptulips River during the month of March. Under the rules, anglers are required to use only unscented artificial flies or lures with a single-point, barbless hook. The use of bait would be prohibited.

Restrictions were lifted in areas of the Humptulips in 2018 to simplify rules, and they say that as a result, fishery managers aligned rules with the lower section of the river, where selective gear rules were not in place.

Annette Hoffmann, regional fish program manager for the department tells KXRO that they are considering this change at the request of sportfishing groups,

“They want us to take this step as an extra precaution to protect wild steelhead during a time when the fish are preparing to spawn in the river,” Hoffmann said. “We want to make sure this change has the support of the wider angling community.”

WDFW is considering reinstituting the use of selective gear rules in the following areas of the Humptulips River:

From the Highway 101 Bridge to the confluence of the East and West Forks.

On the West Fork from the mouth to Donkey Creek.

More information about selective gear rules can be found on page 11 of the 2018-19 sport fishing rule pamphlet available on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.

The meeting has been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the Montesano City Hall.

The public can also email comments to GraysHarbor@dfw.wa.gov.