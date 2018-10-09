Inmate recovered after escape

An inmate from Grays Harbor was found after he escaped a work crew.

In a release from the Washington Department of Corrections, they say that a search was on for 45 year old Chad Michael Ramsey after he left a work crew near Littlerock.

Ramsey was being housed at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center after being convicted of Burglary 2, Harassment, and Unlawful Imprisonment in Grays Harbor County. He began serving his 29 month sentence in May, 2017 and was tentatively set to be released in October, 2019.

In a release, the inmate was said to have escaped from a facility work crew on Monday afternoon.

In an updated early this morning, DOC tells KXRO that Ramsey was apprehended “safely and without incident” around 3am in the Capitol State Forest area.

Ramsey is being transferred to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Wash., for questioning and pending investigation.