Information sought following a shooting in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a shooting and possible robbery.

According to the department, on Sunday evening around 7:30, Aberdeen Police Officers responded to the area of 2nd and D Streets for a report of

Shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been sprayed with mace at a home and were told that masked suspects were at the home before getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. At the home, officers found cash, drug packaging materials, and other drug paraphernalia scattered about the yard and onto the street.

The report states that multiple shots were fired at the scene, with shell casings and a bullet recovered from a neighbor’s home, although there were no reports of anyone injured.

Witnesses said that they heard a total of three shots fired, at one point a woman had pointed a gun at people at the home, and that she and multiple other people fled the area on foot and in vehicles prior to officers arriving.

That female has been identified as a suspect and officers were searching for her on Monday.

APD says that it does not appear to be a random act and was most likely drug related.

The main persons involved with this criminal activity are not cooperating with the police at this time.

Anyone one with additional information should contact the Aberdeen Police Investigations Section at 360-533-3180 and ask to talk to a detective.