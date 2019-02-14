Information needed on Montesano Grooming burglary

Montesano Police are asking for help from the public following a burglary to a local business.

In a post, MPD says that they are looking for information regarding a burglary at “Montesano Grooming,”

The business on East Marcy Avenue had a reported forced entry between 7:30pm on February 12 and 7am on February 13.

According to MPD, someone forced their way through the front door while the business was unoccupied and a number of items were taken, including several hair clippers.

In their post, they say that at this time they do not suspect it is part of a larger string of criminal activity. “While there have been a few thefts and crimes of that variety reported in the past few months, the Montesano Police Department has been able to identify and arrest suspects in most of those crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montesano Police Department at 360-249-1031 or 360-533-8765.