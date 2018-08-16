Information needed on metal theft at railroad tracks

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person stealing metal from railroad tracks and hindering safety measures.

According to a report, the Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad reported to the Aberdeen Police Department that someone had cut about 20 “bond wires” between the First and Maple Street railroad crossings in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The railroad told APD that when these wires are cut, the railroad crossing signals get stuck down.

“This is a safety precaution for the railroad.”

Damage to the rails is estimated at over $1000 and they believe that someone is cutting them to sell the metal for scrap.

APD is asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the railroad crossings on August 15.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180.

If anyone sees something they feel may be suspicious, they are asked to call 911 immediately and report it.