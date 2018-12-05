Ilwaco included in USDRA rural water funding

A project in Pacific County is on the list of new USDA rural water infrastructure improvements.

Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett announced that USDA is investing $1.2 billion to help rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure for 936,000 rural Americans living in 46 states.

“Access to water is a key driver for economic opportunity and quality of life in rural communities,” Hazlett said. “Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in building prosperity through modern water infrastructure.”

In these projects, the City of Ilwaco will receive $681,000 in loans and $372,000 in grants to repair and re-coat a 500,000-gallon steel reservoir, replace a few tank ancillary items, install approximately 100 feet of 10-inch water main and 400 feet of 16-inch water main; to replace an existing aged water main as the distribution lines.

According to the report, the funds will also help to install a booster pump station on the 16-inch discharge line and add seismic isolation valves to the system, benefiting the 936 residents located in this Pacific County community.

Additional funding includes an applicant contribution of $172,200 for a total project cost of $1,245,200.

USDA is providing financing for 234 water and environmental infrastructure projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The funding can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Eligible communities and water districts can apply online on the interactive RD Apply tool, or they can apply through one of USDA Rural Development’s state or field offices.

In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a key recommendation of the task force.

To view the report in its entirety, please view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB). In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, please view the Rural Prosperity infographic (PDF, 190 KB).

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.