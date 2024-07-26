I-2066 certified for ballot; would limit gas restrictions in WA

Signature verification has been completed and certified by the Office of the Secretary of State for Initiative No. 2066, which concerns access to natural gas for Washington homes and businesses.

According to the initiative, recent policy and corporate decisions have put the people’s ability to make choices about their energy sources at risk.

The initiative is intended to protect access to gas and gas appliances for both homes and businesses and prevent regulatory actions that would limit access to gas.

The initiative would further limit rules that would de-incentivize access to gas through rate adjustments or certain restrictions.

The initiative will be on the November General Election ballot alongside local and national races and other initiatives.

The signatures have been verified by the Office of the Secretary of State Elections Division using the state-mandated process of examining a 3% random sample of submitted signatures.

Sponsors of I-2066 submitted 533,005 signatures in support of the initiative. A review of the random sample of 15,991 signatures found that 12,960 of the sampled signatures were valid.

Initiatives to the People require signatures from at least 324,516 registered voters to qualify for the ballot in 2024.

Initiatives to the Legislature 2117, 2109, 2124, will also appear on the 2024 November General Election ballot.

Under state law RCW 29A.72.290, I-2066 will be listed first on the ballot.