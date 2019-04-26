Hydrant flushing coming next week to Hoquiam

The City of Hoquiam announced that they will perform their annual waterline cleaning starting May 1.

The City and the Public Works Department established a preventative maintenance program that has them cleaning and checking lines yearly as well as checking fire hydrants throughout the city. Crews will operate the hydrants “to create high velocity flows that scour and clean the inside of waterlines”.

Flushing the hydrants will loosen minerals and any other materials that may have accumulated in the lines.

Flushing often involves release of large volumes of water and residents may notice water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains.

Customers may also notice some discoloration or a change in water pressure when flushing is being done in their area.

This material is not harmful to your health but it can temporarily cause discolored water.

The city recommends that residents ensure tap water is running clear before using it for drinking, cooking or clothes washing.

If you see some coloring or sediment in their water, they say to let the water flow for 5-15 minutes clear their plumbing.

The City says that the distribution system contains 61 miles of pipe, it is expected to take approximately 45 days to complete.

Flushing will be done between 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

For any questions or concerns, contact Public Works Superintendent Chris McMullen at (360) 538-3966 or cmcmullen@cityofhoquiam.com.