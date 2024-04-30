Hydrant flushing begins May 6 in Aberdeen

Fire hydrant with water pouring into the street – Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

The city of Aberdeen will start flushing hydrants beginning on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The City tells KXRO that the flushing will continue for approximately three weeks.

As part of the regular flushing process, the city will be clearing out minerals and other accumulated materials in the lines.

Officials say that this material is not harmful to your health, but can temporarily cause discolored water.

Any residents who notice discolored water or a change in water pressure while the flushing is taking place are advised to let their cold water flow from their taps for 5-15 minutes to flush and clear their plumbing.

Aberdeen residents noticing any changes in water quality for more than 1 day should contact the Public Works Administration building at 360-537-3274.