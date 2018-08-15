Hunting and fishing licenses will carry a larger price tag

Hunting and fishing licenses will be seeing a price increase.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission released the results of their recent meetings and say that they approved the department’s 2019-21 operating budget proposal, which included approval to bring a 5% across-the-board on recreational fishing and hunting license fees.

The majority of funding for the budget would come from state general funds.

Included in the proposals was a request of more than $30 million to preserve existing services WDFW provides and an additional $28.2 million to provide new or improved services, such as enhanced fishing and hunting opportunities and conservation work.

The department’s presentation on its budget and policy proposals can be found on the commission webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/meetings/2018/08/agenda_aug0918.html.

In other business, the commission approved two land transactions, including:

A donation of 94 acres to the department in Whitman County. Pheasants Forever is donating the land, which is adjacent to WDFW’s Revere Wildlife Area. Native grassland will be restored on the property, which supports mule deer, raptors, and game birds such as pheasants and quail.

The transfer of the Wiley Slough Pump Station to Skagit County. WDFW will transfer ownership, maintenance, and operations of the pump station, located in the Skagit Wildlife Area. The department used the pump station during a habitat restoration project.

In addition to issues impact the west side of Washington, the commission also heard an update from WDFW staff on wolf conservation and management, including the process for developing a post-delisting wolf conservation management plan and staff presented an overview of seals and sea lions in Washington and discussed the implications of recently proposed federal legislation to amend the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA). The WDFW tells KXRO that Commissioners voiced support for efforts to provide fish and wildlife managers greater flexibility in the management of seal and sea lion predation on salmon stocks.