HUD renews funding for homeless programs; nearly $800,000 in local funds
Recently, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $2.5 billion to renew support to thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation.
This included $84.4 million throughout Washington state to continue helping an estimated 17,800 people in need in our communities.
It also included nearly $800,000 specifically for Grays Harbor and Pacific County.
The recent grants are said to renew funding for HUD’s “Continuum of Care” — a program that supports community-based programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) grants will provide support to 6,597 local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Due to the pandemic, the funding announced today renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.
“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”
“We are excited about the opportunity to provide funding without diverting the attention of communities from the vital work of preventing, preparing for, and responding to the pandemic,” said James Arthur Jemison, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development.
The funding is intended to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of experiencing homeless.
Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.
Local funding:
|Grays Harbor County
|Grays Harbor Permanent Supportive Housing Project
|$199,212
|Grays Harbor County
|Next Steps Grays Harbor
|$134,393
|Pacific County
|Pacific County Supported Housing Collaborative
|$242,175
|Pacific County
|Supportive Services for Unaccompanied Youth
|$44,406
|Pacific County
|Rapid Rehousing for Young Adults with Criminal Justice Involvement
|$157,328
|
|
|$777,514
View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding on HUD’s website.