HRH East Campus renamed as the “Richard and Patricia Warren Medical Service Building”

The East Campus of Harbor Regional Health is getting a new name in honor of local residents.
The Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital Foundation announced that the medical building at 1006 North H St. in Aberdeen is being named in honor of Richard and Patricia Warren.
The Warrens, longtime Hoquiam residents, were the winners of a $93 million Mega Millions jackpot nearly 20 years ago.
Following their win, the couple donated to numerous local charities.
According to the foundation, from 2016 – 2020, the estate of Richard and Patricia Warren created a trust of just over $6.3 million for the Foundation.
The Chairman of the then GHCH Foundation, Randy Ross said at the time, “We are humbled and grateful for the Warren’s gift and determined that their legacy will live on by helping the residents of Grays Harbor County. This gift will impact the entire community for many years as well as establish a strong base for the Foundation.”
According to the release from the foundation, when improvements were done on the East Campus, it was decided to honor the couple by renaming the facility as the Richard and Patricia Warren Medical Service Building.
The public is invited to a ribbon cutting for the newly christened building will be held on December 1st at 12pm.
“We hope you will join us in honoring the legacy and investment that Richard and Patricia Warren made in our community. We are deeply grateful for their generous donation and are committed to using those funds to benefit our community for generations to come.”