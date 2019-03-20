HPD truck and apartment building rammed

A Hoquiam Police car and a building were rammed by a drunk driver.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers tells KXRO that officers were called around 10pm on Tuesday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Bay Ave for an “unknown problem” after a woman reported someone was inside and needed an ambulance.

When officers arrived, they parked and neighbors led them to a black Nissan pick-up parked on the grass next to the building.

When Sgt. Salstrom approached the truck, the driver started the vehicle and drove forward, crashing into the side of the apartment building before backing up and pulling forward toward the nearby patrol car.

Myers says, “Sgt. Salstrom had to jump out of the way as the driver rammed into the driver-side rear of the parked HPD patrol car.”

When the driver refused to get out of the truck a TASER was used and the 28-year old Federal Way man was taken into custody.

“It was quickly determined the driver was highly intoxicated.”, according to HPD.

Officers discovered that the man had been in an apartment drinking when he allegedly assaulted a woman before attempting to leave.

The woman was checked by Hoquiam paramedics at the scene.

It appeared the suspect had also side-swiped the victim’s parked car as he drove from the back to the side of the building before he was found by Sgt. Salstrom.

Due to the collision with a Hoquiam vehicle, Aberdeen PD responded to the scene to process the suspect for driving under the influence.

The truck was impounded and the patrol car was driven back to the station where it was taken out of service due to the damage.

The man was booked into Hoquiam Jail for Assault 4th degree and Hit and Run, with officers saying that driving under the influence charges are anticipated.

“We appreciate the assistance of APD and the even closer working relationship between our departments under the leadership of APD Chief Shumate.”