Housing Coalition meeting Jan. 22 and the public is invited

Residents interested in learning about efforts to address homelessness and affordable housing in our community are invited to the upcoming Housing Stakeholder Coalition meeting January 22nd.

Housing Resource Coordinator Cassie Lentz with Grays Harbor Public Health & Social Services tells KXRO that the meeting is scheduled for 9am on the 22nd in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building (2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen).

The Housing Stakeholder Coalition was formed as part of the 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness through the county and is “a platform for education and discussion around pertinent housing issues”.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners adopted the 2016 10-year Plan to End Homelessness in February 2016 and implemented a number of resources locally.

Lentz says that while they are working on the problem, it is not an easy fix.

The meeting will include updates on new funding opportunities as well as a possible homeless youth shelter.

The plan can can be viewed at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.

The plan identifies five strategies to address housing needs in our community:

Fully develop a coordinated entry system that works to provide the right services at the right time to all clients seeking resources. Maintain and expand affordable housing resources. Invest in housing for vulnerable populations, including both long-term permanent housing and short-term emergency shelter. Build and strengthen the housing system. Increase community awareness and discussion of housing issues.

The January 22nd meeting will focus on gathering feedback on the 2019 update to Grays Harbor County plan to address homelessness.

The meeting will also include updates in the following areas:

NEW Homeless Housing funding opportunities

Homeless Youth Shelter Request for Qualifications

Hoquiam Affordable Housing inventory

Interested stakeholders are able to join via webinar or phone if they are not able to join in person.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 or clentz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

A meeting calendar and materials from previous meetings are also available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.