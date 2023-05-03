Housing Authority to open voucher wait list this month

The Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County (HAGHC) will be opening their Tenant-Based Voucher wait list this month for a limited time.

The local resource announced the opening will take place within a few weeks.

Housing Choice Vouchers will only be open from Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 am to Friday, May 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications can be picked up in advance starting on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 am from their offices at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen at their Front Entrance.

While the form can be picked up and filled out in advance, they will not be accepted until May 24, with no exceptions.

The housing authority says that all applications will be reviewed and received on a first come, first serve basis and your place on the waitlist will depend on the date and time stamp.

“We will review for completeness and date/time stamp your application and we will input all information in our system. The wait begins at this point.“

Submit Completed Applications – Starting Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 am through Friday, May 26, 2023 at 4:30 pm.

Applications will be accepted at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen – Back Parking Lot, starting on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8:00 am.

HAGHC staff will provide directions to applicants on the procedures when entering the back parking lot.

Applicants who live or work in Grays Harbor will be eligible for a Residency Preference and will be placed above applicants on the waitlist that live outside of Grays Harbor.

This is only a preliminary application.

The estimated wait time is 2-4 years and may depend on vacancies.

“We house people based on their place on the waitlist and may depend on the completeness of the verifications provided during the eligibility process.”

Everyone is welcome to apply, including emancipated minors, although the program is for individuals or families with gross annual income limits at or below the following amounts:

Family Size Extremely Low Income Very Low Income 1 Person 16,600 27,650 2 Person 18,950 31,600 3 Person 23,030 35,550 4 Person 27,750 39,450 5 Person 32,470 42,650 6 Person 37,190 45,800 7 Person 41,910 48,950 8 Person 46,630 52,100

Note: In accordance with federal regulations, 75% of new admissions must be Extremely Low Income

HUD will publish the 2023 income limits soon and the income limits will be updated.

Note from Housing Authority:

“You must let us know if you change your mailing address, phone number, and if you’re adding someone to your application. We will mail a letter once you move up to the top group of the list – we will not call.”