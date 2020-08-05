Housing Authority of Grays Harbor wait list opening soon
In a release to KXRO, the Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County (HAGHC) announced that it will open the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program wait list on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.
According to the local authority, the application process will be different this year for the safety of applicants and staff.
They say that wearing a mask and social distancing is required at all times and will be strictly enforced.
- Pick up application in advance – Starting Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 a.m.:
Applicants can complete the form in advance.
Applications can be picked up at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen – Front Entrance, starting on Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 a.m.
Applications will be available on Wednesday, August 12; however, it may take longer to complete because of social distancing guidelines.
Applications will not be accepted until Wednesday, August 12 – no exceptions.
- Submit Completed Applications – Starting Wednesday, August 12, at 8:00 a.m.:
Applications will be accepted at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen – Back Parking Lot, starting on Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m.
HAGHC staff will provide directions to applicants on the procedures when entering the back parking lot. Applicants are required to wear a mask and social distance a minimum of 6 feet at all times while waiting in line.
If there are any questions or if an accommodation is needed, please call 360.532.0570 or email Debbie@hagh.com.
Applicants who live or work in Grays Harbor will be eligible for a Residency Preference and will be placed above applicants on the waitlist that live outside of Grays Harbor County.
This program is for low income families with gross annual income limits at or below the following amounts:
|Family
Size
|Extremely
Low Income
|Very
Low Income
|1 Person
|14,150
|23,600
|2 Person
|17,240
|26,950
|3 Person
|21,720
|30,300
|4 Person
|26,200
|33,650
|5 Person
|30,680
|36,350
|6 Person
|35,160
|39,050
|7 Person
|39,640
|41,750
|8 Person
|44,120
|44,450
Note: In accordance with federal regulations, 75% of new admissions must be Extremely Low Income