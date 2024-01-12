Housing Authority of Grays Harbor opening its waitlist Jan. 16

According to the Housing Authority of Grays Harbor, they are opening their waitlist is opening for studio, 1, & 4 bedroom units as well as Sunrise Court through the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV).

The waitlist officially opens to applications on January 16 and will close on February 16.

Applications can be made online or in person.

When registering online you can follow the status of your applications and register in advance.

Paper applications can be picked up ahead of time at 602 East First Street, Aberdeen – Front Entrance, starting on January 12, 2024, at 8:30a, but may not be turned in until January 16

All applications will be reviewed and received on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications will be placed on the waitlist dependent on the date and time stamp of your online submission although preference will be given to applicants who live or work in Grays Harbor.

This process is only a preliminary application, according to the housing authority, and the estimated wait time is 2-4 years and may depend on vacancies.

“We house people based on their place on the waitlist and may depend on the completeness of the verifications provided during the eligibility process.”

To qualify for the program, income levels must fall within the Housing and Urban Development income limits. A single person would be considered Extremely Low Income with an annual income of $17,550 and Very Low Income at or below $29,250 a year.

A family of four would be considered Extremely Low Income at or below $30,000 and Very Low Income at or below $41,750.

75% of new admissions must fall under the Extremely Low Income category.

DO I QUALIFY

Family Size Extremely Low Income Very Low Income 1 Person 17,550 29,250 2 Person 20,050 33,400 3 Person 24,860 37,600 4 Person 30,000 41,750 5 Person 35,140 45,100 6 Person 40,280 48,450 7 Person 45,420 51,800 8 Person 50,560 55,150

These are the HUD published 2023 income limits. Note: **In accordance with federal regulations, 75% of new admissions must be Extremely Low Income

Register and Apply Online