House fire in South Aberdeen causes “significant” damage

A house fire on Sunday morning in Aberdeen destroyed the home.

Just before noon, the Aberdeen Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire on Marion Street.

All “on-duty” Aberdeen personnel were called to the scene, along with Hoquiam Fire personel. During the response, the fire was upgraded to an “escalated 1st alarm” adding additional personnel.

AFD says that according to one of the occupants who was home at the time, smoke was noticed from the back of the house. When she went outside to see where the smoke was coming from, she noticed the back, porch area of the house was on fire. The report states that she attempted to use garden hose to put out the flames, but they had grown too much for her.

That’s when she called 9-1-1 and evacuated the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the structure is “significant” according to AFD.

The estimated dollar loss is $73,403 for the structure, and $61,934 for the contents.