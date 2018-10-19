House fire in Aberdeen claims life

A house fire in Aberdeen claimed a life yesterday.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that on Thursday at 8:00am, they responded to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of East 2nd Street in Aberdeen along with the Hoquiam Fire Department.

They say that after knocking down the fire, “crews made entry and found a deceased occupant.”

It took firefighters just over an hour to bring the fire under control.

The Department says a firefighter received a shoulder injury while working to extinguish the blaze.

The residence was a total loss and the neighboring house received approximately $1,000 in damage as well.

They say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Aberdeen Police and Fire Departments.