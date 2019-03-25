House budget bill over $80 million to Grays Harbor/Pacific counties

*UPDATES* Some projects previously listed were not on the 2019-2020 budget and were instead part of 2018 appropriations. Other projects were added that were previously missed. This list was updated to reflect.
In the preliminary Capital Budget Bill released on Monday, nearly $44 million dollars has been found allocated to Grays Harbor according to initial data mined by KXRO.
Pacific County is set to receive nearly $40 million according to initial findings.
Notable items on the funding include;
- $25 million for the North Shore Levee Project to protect portions of Aberdeen and Hoquiam, and eventually adjust FEMA flood map designations and lower costs to homeowners.
- Over $3.5 million to Coastal Community Action Program.
- $1.75 million for the Gateway Center Project in Aberdeen. According to Rep. Steve Tharinger, chair of the House Capital Budget Committee, this would be a start to the project.
- Over $4 million to Grays Harbor College for a new Student Services building to replace the Hillier Union Building.
- Approximately $600,000 for the Port of Grays Harbor to work on an offshore ocean wave renewable energy project.
- Over $36 million to renovate the Naselle Hatchery.
Numerous other statewide or regional projects would impact our area but are not allocated specifically to local projects.
This bill is preliminary and is waiting approval from the legislature. Items may be added or removed prior to passage.
Full proposals at: http://leap.leg.wa.gov/leap/archives/index_budgetsp.asp
|Project
|City
|Amount
|Grays Harbor
|Final design, permitting, property acquisition, and construction of the Aberdeen Hoquiam north shore levee and related stormwater conveyance and pump station upgrades.
|Aberdeen/Hoquiam
|$25,000,000
|Coastal Community Action Program
|Aberdeen
|$3,741,000
|Chehalis River Bridge Ped Safety Lighting Ph2
|Aberdeen
|$323,000
|Seaport Landing
|Aberdeen
|$349,000
|The Morck Hotel
|Aberdeen
|$500,000
|Cosmopolis Elementary Energy & Safety
|Cosmopolis
|$206,000
|Lake Sylvia State Park Pavilion
|Montesano
|$250,000
|Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion
|Montesano
|$696,000
|Montesano Field Maintenance Shop (Military)
|Montesano
|$3,000,000
|Westport Dredge Material Use
|Westport
|$250,000
|Vertical Evacuation
|Ocean Shores
|$500,000
|Oakville SD Kitchen Renovation
|Oakville
|$517,000
|Lake Quinault School District
|Lake Quinault
|$360,000
|Offshore ocean wave renewable energy demonstration project.
|Port of Grays Harbor
|$593,000
|Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay Sedimentation
|Grays Harbor
|$464,000
|Hoh Tribe Broadband
|Grays Harbor
|$129,000
|Student Services and Instructional Building
|Grays Harbor College
|$4,151,000
|Upper Quinault River Restoration Phase 3 (WCRI)
|Quinault Indian Nation
|$2,000,000
|Fry Creek Restoration & Flood Reduction Phase II
|Aberdeen
|Alternate
|Adams Street Shoreline Restoration
|Hoquiam
|Alternate
|Ocean Shores Dune Restoration Project
|City of Ocean Shores
|Alternate
|Total
|$43,029,000
|Pacific County
|North Cove Erosion Control
|South Bend
|$650,000
|Ilwaco Boatyard Modernization
|Ilwaco
|$458,000
|Port Ilwaco/Port Chinook Marina Mtce Drdg & Matl Disps
|Chinook
|$77,000
|Pacific Co. Fairgrounds Roof
|Menlo
|$210,000
|Naselle HS Music/Vocational Wing
|Naselle
|$258,000
|Naselle Primary Care Clinic
|Naselle
|$216,000
|Naselle SD Flooring
|Naselle
|$237,000
|Naselle Hatchery Renovation
|Naselle
|$36,352,000
|Total
|$38,458,000
|Combined Total
|$81,487,000