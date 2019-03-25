House budget bill over $80 million to Grays Harbor/Pacific counties
By KXRO News
Mar 25, 2019 @ 1:55 PM

*UPDATES* Some projects previously listed were not on the 2019-2020 budget and were instead part of 2018 appropriations. Other projects were added that were previously missed. This list was updated to reflect.

In the preliminary Capital Budget Bill released on Monday, nearly $44 million dollars has been found allocated to Grays Harbor according to initial data mined by KXRO.

Pacific County is set to receive nearly $40 million according to initial findings.

Notable items on the funding include;

  • $25 million for the North Shore Levee Project to protect portions of Aberdeen and Hoquiam, and eventually adjust FEMA flood map designations and lower costs to homeowners.
  • Over $3.5 million to Coastal Community Action Program.
  • $1.75 million for the Gateway Center Project in Aberdeen. According to Rep. Steve Tharinger, chair of the House Capital Budget Committee, this would be a start to the project.
  • Over $4 million to Grays Harbor College for a new Student Services building to replace the Hillier Union Building.
  • Approximately $600,000 for the Port of Grays Harbor to work on an offshore ocean wave renewable energy project.
  • Over $36 million to renovate the Naselle Hatchery.

Numerous other statewide or regional projects would impact our area but are not allocated specifically to local projects.

This bill is preliminary and is waiting approval from the legislature. Items may be added or removed prior to passage.

Full proposals at: http://leap.leg.wa.gov/leap/archives/index_budgetsp.asp

 

 

Project City Amount
Grays Harbor
Final design, permitting, property acquisition, and construction of the Aberdeen Hoquiam north shore levee and related stormwater conveyance and pump station upgrades. Aberdeen/Hoquiam $25,000,000
Coastal Community Action Program Aberdeen $3,741,000
Chehalis River Bridge Ped Safety Lighting Ph2 Aberdeen $323,000
Seaport Landing Aberdeen $349,000
The Morck Hotel Aberdeen $500,000
Cosmopolis Elementary Energy & Safety Cosmopolis $206,000
Lake Sylvia State Park Pavilion Montesano $250,000
Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion Montesano $696,000
Montesano Field Maintenance Shop (Military) Montesano $3,000,000
Westport Dredge Material Use Westport $250,000
Vertical Evacuation Ocean Shores $500,000
Oakville SD Kitchen Renovation Oakville $517,000
Lake Quinault School District Lake Quinault $360,000
Offshore ocean wave renewable energy demonstration project. Port of Grays Harbor $593,000
Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay Sedimentation Grays Harbor $464,000
Hoh Tribe Broadband Grays Harbor $129,000
Student Services and Instructional Building Grays Harbor College $4,151,000
Upper Quinault River Restoration Phase 3 (WCRI) Quinault Indian Nation $2,000,000
Fry Creek Restoration & Flood Reduction Phase II Aberdeen Alternate
Adams Street Shoreline Restoration Hoquiam Alternate
Ocean Shores Dune Restoration Project City of Ocean Shores Alternate
Total $43,029,000
Pacific County
North Cove Erosion Control South Bend $650,000
Ilwaco Boatyard Modernization Ilwaco $458,000
Port Ilwaco/Port Chinook Marina Mtce Drdg & Matl Disps Chinook $77,000
Pacific Co. Fairgrounds Roof Menlo $210,000
Naselle HS Music/Vocational Wing Naselle $258,000
Naselle Primary Care Clinic Naselle $216,000
Naselle SD Flooring Naselle $237,000
Naselle Hatchery Renovation Naselle $36,352,000
Total $38,458,000
Combined Total $81,487,000
